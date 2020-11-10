Trump also said we should “stop the count.” But that’s not a legal argument. Election officials always count ballots after Election Day. That’s a normal and legal part of the process. His arguments are also all over the place: stop the count in places where he is ahead but continue the count where he is behind. Declare a winner on Election Night but no, wait until the electors meet on December 14. He and his surrogates—including top members of the Republican Party such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Senator Lindsey Graham—claim unspecified fraud without evidence. Filing lawsuits—and then reporting on them as if they have any validity—gives credence to those unfounded claims. Cable news should not book guests who will spread these lies and journalists should not report on them, beyond to debunk their falsehoods.