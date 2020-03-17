However, in August of 2017 that future could not have been further away for my family. After returning to DC after a trip with my husband and two children, I received the call that every wife and mother dreads. “Mom, Dad passed out,” I heard my daughter say before handing the phone to the paramedics. They peppered me with questions about medications, medical history, recent visits to the doctor, and more. I had virtually no answers and no idea how to get them. I found myself juggling conversations, looking for travel arrangements, and comforting my children, all while trying to track down doctors and records.