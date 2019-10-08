George W. Bush also has a warm relationship with Michelle Obama. On the surface they seem like an unlikely pair, much the same as Ellen DeGeneres and the former president. But they share a unique place in history—being a former U.S. president and a former first lady. Michelle Obama, like George W. Bush, supports veterans, wounded warriors and their families. Both Obama and Bush value their own families, love to laugh and have compassion for others. I saw this first-hand at the National Cathedral at President George H. W. Bush’s funeral service, when George W. leaned over President Obama to give Michelle Obama a piece of candy. There could not have been a sweeter display of bipartisanship and friendship as that.