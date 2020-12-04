In Elliot’s statement, he said, “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.” This speaks volumes about what coming out really means to an LGBTQ+ person. So often public conversations talk about how great it is to come out, how amazing it feels, and how we are a million times happier living as ourselves. That’s all true, but it’s also really scary to put yourself out there in such a vulnerable way. It’s hard to carry the fear of what this means for your future.