I was fortunate that Louise has always been a great traveling companion. Compact, she likes riding in pet carriers, and has driven, sailed, taxied, biked, Ubered, and chugged on a train with me. So when it came to taking my first flight again across the country last year, Louise was by my side. And for the first time in more than a decade I didn’t feel so helpless. In fact, I felt empowered, not only from the emotional work I was doing on my own, but also from having my best friend beside me on the journey.