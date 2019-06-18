So when we talk to this year’s graduates, let’s not forget to emphasize that it’s not their ability to read and write well, code effectively, or solve problem sets that will make the biggest difference. That’s helpful, of course, but not sufficient. It’s the skills they developed in kindergarten and honed throughout school that will matter most. When they learned to put the Golden Rule into practice — to “treat others as you would like to be treated” — and understood how to not just be empathetic but actively share that empathy with others.