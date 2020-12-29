If we hope to have an honest discussion about the future, we need a meaningful and critical understanding of the past—the whole story, not a whitewashing of history. Philadelphia is the birthplace of U.S. democracy, and a constitution that regarded Black people as three-fifths of a person. This city has a proud history of slavery abolition and the AME church, yet President George Washington enslaved Black people in the presidential residence at Sixth and Market. Philly also has a legacy of entrenched segregation and poverty, of police violence and the MOVE bombing.