In a post-George Floyd world, as Black students speak out about their experiences with racism inside schools, it’s an idea whose time has come in a growing number of school systems. On Sunday, teachers and education supporters are planning to rally and march up Broad Street for racial justice, underscoring the ways they believe the Philadelphia School District must change, from equity boards in schools and a curricular overhaul to ridding buildings of environmental toxins — and making ethnic, indigenous and Black studies courses available at all levels.