Many people take for granted that they have somewhere to call home: a safe place for your children to play inside when the summer sun is burning hot, and to celebrate their birthdays and graduations; a clean, cool place to eat your meals; a place to store your possessions and family treasures passed down through generations; a place to mourn the passing of loved ones; a comfortable place to sleep at night. But for the thousands of people on the verge of eviction or foreclosure, it’s a question that weighs heavily on their minds every day. Losing your home at any point can be traumatic, but to be rendered homeless in the middle of a global health pandemic would be catastrophic to families, communities, and to our state as a whole.