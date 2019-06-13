When baby-Mara was about a week old, my wife and I went out for lunch for the very first time with her and some friends. My wife was pushing the stroller. It was the first sunny day after a snowstorm. Baby-Mara was covered from head to toe — a onesie, socks, swaddle, hat, blanket. Aside from her eyes, nose, and mouth she was covered completely and seemed perfectly content. Waiting to cross the street, an older woman went up to my wife and told her: “Your baby is cold.”