In some states, pregnant people can already be jailed if the they are deemed at fault for a miscarriage. If a fertilized egg before implantation is an “unborn child” with the need for burial, then healthcare providers who take care of pregnant patients — and focus on caring for the pregnant person first — are at risk of becoming criminals. Patients seeking medical care for failed pregnancy are at risk of becoming criminals. This law is solely aimed at policing pregnant bodies and the healthcare providers who respectfully care for them.