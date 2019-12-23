Freedom of Religion is very important because the government can’t force people to be Christian or Catholic or something, like oh, if you don’t convert to Christianity right now, we’ll hang you! That’s not fair! That’s where Freedom of Religion comes in. Everybody has the right to practice anything they believe in. It’s up to only yourself what religion you choose to be. You can be Christian, Catholic, pagan, Quaker, Buddhist, atheist, and many more religions. You can even be more than one religion and consider yourself polytheist. Even if you choose to worship the Eagles, no one can tell you that you can’t do that, because the First Amendment says we have the freedom of religion.