On Tuesday night, we joined a group of peaceful anti-racist demonstrators in Fishtown. The crowd looked different from the homogenous group the previous evening; the protesters included women, people of color, and children. The police presence had increased tenfold from the night before, although there was not a single baseball bat to be seen in the crowd. It was disheartening to see this disproportionate response from police, but it comforted us to see our community unite in solidarity against the racism of the night before. Marching with fellow residents around our block was the safest we’ve ever felt in Fishtown. Neighbors stepped out on their stoops to cheer for the passing crowd and raised a fist or a homemade sign as we passed.