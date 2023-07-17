Bucks County flooding showed the ‘violent forces of nature’

Water. Such a simple — yet at the same time, complex — substance that can both sustain and end life. From a young age, it is ingrained in us just how vastly important water truly is, how it makes life possible. But too much water can be catastrophic.

Up until this weekend, I cannot say I ever really thought of it in this way.

This past Saturday, for much of the day, the skies were ominous, dark, and generating uneasy rumbles of thunder. Around 5 p.m., as I sat in my bed, charging my phone and scrolling on Instagram, the power briefly clapped out. Annoyance, worry, and frustration mounted, as I thought about all I would not be able to accomplish sans electricity amid sweltering heat and humidity. How long is this going to last? I thought.

» READ MORE: Five dead, two children missing after flash floods in Bucks County

There was no way I could have known what others were enduring in that brief power outage, which for me lasted only a couple of minutes. While I was lamenting about getting power restored, four inches of rain fell within two hours, sweeping away vehicles on Route 532, just a short drive away from me. A mother was trying to save her own life and the lives of her 9-month old baby and 2-year-old toddler, as the water forced them out of their vehicles and into the swirling, brown water. Others were holding onto tree limbs and trying to resist the angry and forceful pull of water.

As I write this, the mother’s body has been found; her two children are still missing.

I’ve driven on that road more times than I can count. I wonder how I could ever desire to drive it again, knowing just how destructive its pathways became in those moments. I think about all the people who survived and those who didn’t; those who clung to trees and their vehicles, those who fought through the violent forces of nature.

As a lifelong resident of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, I’ve always thought of the county as a community. So many times, I’ve watched and observed in awe as residents band together to support one another, no matter how much effort and strength it requires.

What I take away from Saturday is to appreciate the heroes I live among, the many residents and first responders who give their all to rescuing and saving others. If there is anything positive to take away from this story, it is the amount of pride I feel to be a Bucks County resident, where so many of us congregate in times of need to provide support and comfort, a helping hand and listening ear. Whether it’s a jump-start of my car, a pair of crutches to aid in walking after my injury, or verbal advice, there is one thing I know for sure: For those who live in this area, there is no shortage of comradeship.

So I’m grateful to my community for stepping up once again. I’m also grateful to all the officials — the fire chief, the police, the governor, and everyone else who dropped what they were doing to help our community this awful weekend.

Mr. Rogers has said that when difficult, frightening, and intense situations emerge, to always look for the helpers — the ones providing support, both physically and emotionally, carrying others through. Today, I am thinking of those impacted by Saturday’s tragic events, those who suffered loss and fear, those who suffered emotionally and still do, and also those who are the heroes, because I know there are many.

Melissa Kaufman has worked in both the nonprofit and education fields. She lives in Yardley.