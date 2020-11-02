At the final presidential debate, Joe Biden promised to create new jobs with a transition to renewable energy, while maintaining that his administration will not ban fracking. Biden said: “Yes, I would transition [away from fossils fuels].” Later that evening at the airport, he clarified, “We’re not going to get rid of fossil fuels. … We’re going to get rid of subsidies for fossil fuel companies.” In particular, the former vice president has repeatedly expressed his opposition to a ban on hydraulic fracturing, though the Trump campaign has since released an ad misleadingly suggesting that Biden wants to end the practice.