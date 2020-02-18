Those library trips instilled a lifelong love of reading and learning, but also important citizenship lessons. As a ten year old, I did not necessarily understand that it was a taxpayer funded government resource, but I understood that libraries were there to be treasured and shared by everyone. We never thought to question the system of fines. Today, libraries provide much more than books. Here in Philadelphia, we can use the Free Library of Philadelphia for a variety of resources including computers, classes, career assistance and even small business assistance. These shared resources help level the playing field, providing those Philadelphians with limited financial resources access to vital services. The privilege of the library comes with a responsibility to follow the rules.