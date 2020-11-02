The case is named Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, after Sharonell Fulton, a longtime foster mom with Catholic Social Services who joined the agency in the lawsuit. The issue in the case is whether the city violated their religious freedom rights when it decided that Catholic Social Services could no longer place foster children in loving homes unless it also provided written certifications for same-sex couples, contrary to its religious beliefs about marriage. The City argues that the Catholic Church lost its First Amendment rights by providing foster care services in partnership with the City to ensure that needy children found loving homes and these heroic foster parents found the support they need.