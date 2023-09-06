Pa.’s representatives in Congress should fund the TSA

Going through security at the airport is no one’s idea of a good time. The lines can be long. Making sure everything is out of your bag and taking off your shoes ahead of time to be scanned through can be a royal pain, especially if you have to go through a pat down afterward.

As president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 333, the union representing transportation security officers at Philadelphia International Airport, I get it. That being said, I do ask that you think of the people who are checking you in. We’re far from anonymous robots focusing on making your flight a hassle. We’re hardworking people from your community who are dedicated to keeping our country safe. Over 25.2 million passengers flew through Philadelphia in 2022, and we check each one.

Despite the importance of our work, since the Transportation Security Administration’s creation in 2001 after the events of 9/11, we’ve been some of the lowest-paid federal workers in the nation. The current starting salary for a TSA officer in Philadelphia is just over $21 an hour. This hasn’t just affected our ability to pay our bills; it means that recruiting for these critical positions has been difficult, and turnover at the agency is rampant. It also means longer wait times as officers have been expected to pick up the slack.

The low pay and long hours have led to workers leaving, not just for careers at other government agencies, but even to low-paying (less than $17 per hour), but less stressful positions in retail.

In 2022, Congress did the right thing and passed legislation that gave officers their first major pay raise in years. The Transportation Security Administration has also expanded our workplace rights to reach parity with other public sector workplaces.

To be sure, these moves have already had significant positive effects on our workplace, leading to a significant decrease in turnover. A career at the TSA is becoming much more attractive for new hires than in the past, and more existing officers are staying on to build a career out of serving America’s flying public. It also improves the efficiency of our country’s air travel security.

But these improvements are in a precarious position if the TSA is not fully funded. That’s why I’m joining with my fellow union members in Philadelphia and across the nation in calling for our U.S. Representatives in Congress to cosponsor the Fund the TSA Act.

For too long, the pay and treatment of transportation security officers have been up in the air. They’ve been expected to work unpaid during government shutdowns, asked to perform multiple shifts due to hiring gaps, and do all of this with a smile on their face for some of the lowest wages in their industry.

The Fund the TSA Act — currently before the House of Representatives — would make sure that the agency is consistently funded, year after year. That means employees will feel safe knowing that their jobs and paychecks are secure, and passengers can feel confident they’re receiving the best service possible. Most notably, the bill will take funds that are meant for the TSA and make sure they end up in the right hands.

Since 9/11, passengers pay a security fee when they fly, currently $5.60 for a one-way trip that originates at an airport in the U.S. That money is intended specifically to fund the TSA.

Despite its intended use, since 2013, it’s estimated that a third of those billions of dollars are being spent on other government priorities. The Fund the TSA Act would make sure that these billions are only being used for their intended purposes: to pay for transportation security officers and updated equipment to keep us all safe. The bill will also peg the passenger fee to inflation to keep the TSA operating.

During the 2018-2019 government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — transportation security officers were expected to come to work and continue their essential work unpaid. The Fund the TSA Act will ensure that officers are still paid for their efforts, regardless of whatever drama has taken hold in Washington.

Day in and day out, transportation security officers keep the millions of passengers who fly through Philadelphia International Airport safe. Our officers are not just another annoyance — they’re there to ensure that another event like 9/11 never occurs again.

We ask that our representatives work with us to cosponsor the Fund the TSA Act.

Joe Shuker is president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 333, which represents transportation security officers at Philadelphia International Airport. He is also the Region 7 vice president of AFGE Council 100, representing officers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.