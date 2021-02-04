When the plan first emerged on Reddit, a trader going by the username Jeffamazon pointed out that GameStop might not be a “trash stock,” but he also noted that that was not really the point. The short sellers had artificially depressed the price; it could just as easily be artificially inflated. What mattered was that GameStop had an 85 percent–99.8 percent short interest, with only 50,000 shares available in liquidity, making the shorters extremely vulnerable to any changes in price. This was a contrarian bet, and the conspiring traders were ready and willing to apply the squeeze until Melvin was swamped by its losses. Reports in the media this weekend claim that Melvin lost 53% of its investments, a $4.5 billion loss. As Jeffamazon put it in the original Reddit post, “There is literally no historical precedent for this. I just know things are about to get very insane.” He concluded, “the only way to beat a rigged game is to rig it even harder.”