Blight has no home in Germantown

In this divisive world in which we live, there is one thing on which we can all agree — the need for blight removal. So when our Germantown neighbors stood up against the ongoing blight at the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority-owned YWCA, it was easy to join them.

The Germantown YWCA, placed on the Philadelphia Historic Register in 1984, has stood vacant and deteriorated for nearly 20 years. Three fires destroyed the interior since it closed in 2006. And eight years ago, the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority chose Ohio-based developer KBK Enterprises to restore and reuse the building for market rate housing.

KBK, however, has been unable to attract financing, has not produced any construction documents, and has not sought any zoning or building permits. KBK changed its plans to low-income housing after they were rejected on multiple occasions for historic tax credits by the National Park Service. And earlier this year, KBK was denied low-income housing tax credits by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

After eight long years, KBK is no closer to developing this blighted property than it was in 2016.

Many studies have shown that blight attracts crime and vandalism and reduces the quality of life for area residents. Blight can lead to lower property values, and therefore a lower tax base, create havens for crime and graffiti, and threaten public health and safety. The blight at the Germantown YWCA has significantly slowed the revitalization of the Germantown commercial corridor, and is working against efforts by the community to make Germantown a better place to live, work, and enjoy.

After much consideration, we decided to alleviate the blight at the Germantown YWCA using Pennsylvania’s Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, better known as Act 135. It was not an easy decision to file suit, in late 2023, against the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, but blight is a scourge on our community and something had to be done.

While councilmanic prerogative brought a screeching halt to the development of the Germantown Y, the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority has been unable and unwilling to work around the political roadblocks. Act 135, however, offered a path to the successful redevelopment of the YWCA into low- and moderate-income senior housing, which is so desperately needed in our community.

We are obviously disappointed that Common Pleas Court Judge Ann Butchart dismissed the Act 135 case last month, after four hearings that concluded with Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority counsel admitting that councilmanic prerogative took control of the Germantown YWCA’s future out of the authority’s hands.

Philadelphia residents do not have to live with blight when property owners walk away from their properties and ignore their responsibilities.

This ruling is inconsistent with the worthy goals and priorities of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who has stated on numerous occasions that she wants to make Philadelphia “the safest, cleanest, and greenest big city in the country.” By leaving government-owned properties blighted, it will be difficult to achieve Mayor Parker’s objectives.

There is a reason why more than 50 Germantown neighbors and community leaders have showed up at every court proceeding since December 2023 to show their support for blight removal. Groups committed to the historic restoration of the YWCA, such as the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia and the Friends for the Restoration of the Germantown YWCA Building, took bold steps — including testifying at hearings and writing letters — to support our Act 135 petition.

Government agencies, such as the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and the Land Bank, cannot be allowed to harm the communities they are charged with protecting and improving. Philadelphia residents do not have to live with blight when property owners walk away from their properties and ignore their responsibilities. In addition to the right to food, housing, and health care, not living or operating a business next to a blighted property is a basic right that must be recognized by city government. Belief in our governmental institutions — like the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and the Land Bank — will be much stronger if our leaders remember they are working for us, not against us.

We call on the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and our elected officials to do the right thing by immediately making needed improvements at the Germantown YWCA and moving forward with finding a qualified developer who can restore this historic structure and provide the Germantown community with the affordable housing it deserves.

KBK has been granted more than enough time to make this project happen, and its contract must be terminated immediately. A new request for proposal must be issued. Our elected officials must respect the authority of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and agree to support the competitive proposal process by introducing a property disposition ordinance for the newly chosen developer.

Yvonne Haskins is a Pennsylvania real estate attorney and longtime activist in Germantown. As cochair of the Friends for the Restoration of The Germantown YWCA, she worked for the last three years on removing the barriers to restoring the site as affordable senior housing. Ken Weinstein is a former Germantown resident, the president of Philly Office Retail, and founder of Jumpstart Germantown.