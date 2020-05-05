The NDRC has set its sights on 12 states where Republicans either have a clear legislative majority, such as Texas, or face a close race against Democrats, such as North Carolina, in 2020. Pennsylvania is a high priority and the NDRC PAC is pouring money directly into state races. In the 2017–2018 election cycle, the NDRC sent $250,000 to Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) successful reelection campaign and another $100,000 to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Senate PAC. In the 2019–2020 cycle, it’s already given at least $25,000 to the Democrats’ Pennsylvania Senate PAC.