I have some ideas of how Midwood could better serve the neighborhood and that would align with Gloria’s dedication to the communities depicted in the mural. Midwood could provide affordable housing in their building for the average Philadelphia income. They could contribute to the land trust set up as a result of the North Philly housing encampment. They could create an endowment at Bread and Roses Community Fund in Gloria’s name so that further grants can be provided for community groups making change (she was their Board Chair for many years). They could provide scholarships to the transitional-aged youth living at the Gloria Casarez Residence of Project Home so that they can get work or educational programs. They could provide for LGBTQ organizations who are at risk of being priced out of their workspaces. They could support Safehouse, a nonprofit that has proposed a supervised injection site to reduce harm in our communities. They could support the Morris Home, a residential facility for transgender individuals.