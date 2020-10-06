In a statement describing the deal that was struck, PHA announced that it has “created an unprecedented pilot program called ‘Working for Home Repair Training Program’ with the Building and Construction Trades Council (BCTC). The program will create housing and job opportunities for those experiencing homelessness through the renovation of long-term vacant structures, some of which have been unoccupied for over 20 years. This will allow those without homes to put in sweat equity alongside union workers to become invested in their home and the community.”