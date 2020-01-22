Philadelphia has had its chances for one of its own homegrown web giants before. Early web company Infonautics looks now like it could have found its way to being an early search engine. CDNow today sounds an awful lot like early Amazon, with its initial focus on books. New Hope’s myYearbook and Diapers.com in Jersey City were never quite Philadelphia. The closest point on the board the Philadelphia region has is Half.com, the online retailer (and cost effective marketer) that sold in June 2000 to eBay for $350 million and helped cement Josh Kopelman as the region’s undisputed tech business savant. (In addition to his business work, Kopelman is also chairman of the board of directors of The Philadelphia Inquirer.)