Our Caviar partnership is intentional. Caviar executes a photoshoot that reflects the exact menu a customer may order from and also provides menu descriptions. Our online ordering menu differs from our dine-in menu for a few reasons. Not all items on our menu will travel well, some better than others, and ultimately we want the customer to enjoy their meal. Some items on our regular menu are prepared in very limited quantities and therefore not offered “to-go.” We specifically worked with Caviar to decide what food will travel best and what containers or vessels work best. If the container falls apart because delivery takes an hour, the customer is not upset with the delivery service; they end up being upset with the restaurant.