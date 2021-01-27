A boy has been taken into custody at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center for charges related to the death of his 9-year-old sister, who was shot in the head in North Philadelphia last week after three children were left unsupervised in a home with two guns, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the office said it had no further comment at this time.
The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street last Wednesday. The girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the head, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital later that afternoon. She had the nickname Butterfly, said Patrick Flood, a lifelong friend of her father, who described the child as “quiet, nice, peaceful, loving.”
A detective at the scene, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told The Inquirer on the day of the shooting that the two other children in the house, boys ages 12 and 5, had been taken to the Special Victims Unit for interviews. The detective said at the time that “everything points to an accident,” butthe investigation was still ongoing.
Flood said the 12-year-old boy was the girl’s brother and the 5-year-old was their cousin.
“As far as I know, the kids found a gun in the house and they was playing,” Flood said. “Then, things went sideways.”
