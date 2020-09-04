Just a few weeks ago, my dad was on the porch when a random man pulled up on our block in my Philly neighborhood and started shooting. There were kids playing on the street, neighbors trimming their hedges, when suddenly bullets went flying in every direction, because this particular shooter had bad aim. My father ran back in the house after the first shot was fired in an attempt to take cover. I was at a friend’s house when this went down. When I came home, my dad told me what had happened. After sharing all the details, he kind of shook it off as if it wasn’t a big deal. But in reality, my dad’s just minding his business on his own property could have cost him his life.