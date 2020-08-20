But homicides are just one part of the story — approximately 33%, to be more precise. While about 40,000 people are victims of deadly gun violence every year, more than 120,000 people total are shot in the United States. Even for those who survive, this leaves generations of survivors to face a lifetime of psychological and repetitive physical trauma. In fact, of the $229 billion that gun violence costs the U.S. economy, almost all of it are indirect costs, including loss of quality of life for survivors and economic loss (i.e. lost wages). According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, as of 2018, there were four nonfatal firearm injuries for every firearm homicide in our city, a statistic likely to rise in 2020 as shootings increase.