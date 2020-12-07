First and foremost, ensure that your firearms are stored securely. Leading organizations such as the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that firearms be stored locked, unloaded, and with ammunition locked separately. To that point, it’s important to develop a storage plan even before obtaining a firearm. Also, think through “hassle factors,” the minor inconveniences that can interfere with safe storage, like not having cable lock instructions readily available. To make it easier, buy everything you need at once — purchase all necessary security items such as storage safes and locks along with the firearm.