I grew up in Sierra Leone. I arrived in this country on Sept. 3, 2001, the week before the attacks of 9/11. I come from a war-torn country, so unfortunately an attack as horrible as this wasn’t foreign to me or my family. Despite the shock in the first week, it has been a godsend living here. I am a single mother because my husband was killed back in Africa. But I raised four kids on my own, and I was able to do it because of my job at Hahnemann. It changed my life, and allowed me to buy my house and put my kids through school. I never missed a day of work and never filed for unemployment. Hopefully I don’t have to do that now. The city has been amazing as well. It welcomes immigrants.