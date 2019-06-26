Hahnemann University Hospital, a Center City institution that has been open since the 1800s, announced its closure Wednesday following a particularly rocky year.
The hospital admitted to losing millions of dollars each month, and has faced numerous issues involving its union and its academic partner, Drexel University.
Here is a timeline of the drama that has plagued the hospital in recent years, as well as a look back at Hahnemann’s relatively quiet start.
Hospital officials announce that Hahnemann will close its doors permanently in early September.
By state law, institutions like Hahnemann are required to give a 90-day notice of closure, though it appeared as if Hahnemann might not be able to sustain operations for that long.
Joel Freedman, president of American Academic Health System LLC, which bought Hahnemann last year, said, “We are saddened our efforts have not been successful, and we are faced with the heartbreaking reality that Hahnemann cannot continue to lose millions of dollars each month and remain in business.”
As of now, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children — another Philly hospital owned by the health system — will remain open.
Drexel threatens to sue Hahnemann if the hospital closes, arguing that the closure would violate Drexel’s agreement with Hahnemann to train medical students. Drexel officials argue that the closure would “greatly disrupt the health and medical community in Philadelphia.” The University filed a preliminary injunction to prevent a closure of the hospital, but a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge turned down that request.
Drexel announces the University is working on a deal to save Hahnemann, its main teaching hospital, because a closure would cause a last-minute scramble for Drexel’s medical students to find a new medical institution to learn from.
Hahnemann is sued by benefit funds for union employees over nearly $2 million in unpaid bills. This included unpaid contributions for pensions, health benefits, and training.
The Inquirer reports Freedman is “running out of time” to turn the hospital around.
At the time, Freedman said, “if Hahnemann has to close,” it would not be sudden because they had “obligations to patients.”
According to Freedman, Hahnemann was losing $3 million to $5 million a month.
The hospital lays off 175 employees. Freedman says in order for it to survive, the hospital needs help from government, insurers, and Drexel University, the latest move in a tumultuous year for management and employees at Hahnemann.
Suzanne Richards is fired just two months into her tenure as chief executive of Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
Almost 20 years after coming to Philadelphia to save eight bankrupt hospitals, Tenet Healthcare Corp. announced it is selling its last two facilities in the city to American Academic, an affiliate of the California-based Paladin Healthcare. The private equity-backed firm bought Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Hospital for $170 million.
Five years after acquiring Hahnemann, Allegheny Health Education and Research Foundation declares bankruptcy, leaving Tenet Healthcare Corporation to acquire its holdings. These included Hahnemann University Hospital, MCP Hospital, and other regional teaching hospitals, including St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Warminster Hospital.
This switch in ownership would lead to a relatively quiet 19 years for Hahnemann under Tenet.
Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital was purchased by Allegheny Health Education and Research Foundation.
Needing more space, Hahnemann expands and creates its North Tower.
The hospital moves to its current location on North Broad Street, about a block away from where it was first opened. Its South Tower built during the move was the first skyscraper teaching hospital in the United States.
Hahnemann opens as a homeopathic medical college — the first of its kind in the nation.