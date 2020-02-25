The important legal background here is that, in a criminal case — including in a case of sexual assault — testimony is ordinarily limited to evidence about the specific criminal conduct alleged. If the prosecution wants to introduce evidence of other bad acts by the defendant, it needs to have a valid legal reason to do so, such as a pattern of conduct. We want juries to convict on the actual criminal charge, not because they think the defendant is generally an immoral person or prone to crimes in the abstract.