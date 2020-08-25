Meanwhile the shelter system is in a state of crisis. The Office of Homeless Services reports that in fiscal year 2019 it was only able to provide financial assistance to approximately 28% of the over 7,000 households who came to their office saying that they were in imminent danger of becoming homeless. Only 1,131 families received prevention support in FY ’19. Nearly 3,000 families were turned away from this type of cost-effective assistance. The future of these families would be to enter emergency shelter, live in their car, double up with family or friends, or in some cases return to abusive homes. From 2009 to 2019 the number of emergency shelter units available for families decreased by 11%, and the number of beds available for families decreased by 8%.