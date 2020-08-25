A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the City of Philadelphia can clear out the encampment of roughly 150 homeless people living along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, establishing what could become a contentious removal process.
In a ruling following weeks of negotiations and a last-minute court fight, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno also determined that two smaller encampments — one outside of the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s North Philadelphia headquarters on Ridge Avenue, and the other at the Azalea Garden near the Philadelphia Museum of Art — could be cleared, as well.
In both cases, Robreno required the city to to give occupants at least 72 hours notice before vacating the site and to store and return any property seized there.
“This case pits the City of Philadelphia’s power and responsibilities to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of its residents against claims by protesters to constitutional protection for their occupation of city property,” the judge wrote, adding: “City officials have reasonably determined that the encampments pose health and safety risks to encampment residents and other community members.”
Mayor Jim Kenney offered no immediate indication Tuesday on how quickly he intended to act on the judge’s order.
“We’re not going to release whatever strategy until it happens,” he said at a news conference before Robreno released his ruling. “We will continue to work...to get more people out of the camp voluntarily and into shelter — what we’ve been doing from the very beginning.”
Still, Tuesday’s decision is a turning point in the months-long debate over the Parkway site, which began in June as both a protest against the city’s crowded shelter system, lately made more dangerous by COVID-19, and a demand for housing. The city has decried the encampment as unsafe and unhealthy, while neighborhood residents have increasingly called it a nuisance plagued by aggressive panhandling, intimidation, and unsanitary conditions.
A lawyer representing the encampments’ occupants had asked the judge last week to block the eviction, arguing the sites were protected by the First Amendment.
But in a series of court hearings over the last week, city officials argued that the settlements violated Philadelphia laws prohibiting camping and that the tent village on the Parkway, in particular, posed a threat to public “health, safety and welfare.”
In his 27-page opinion, Robreno made clear it was not his role to find solutions to the struggles faced by the camps’ homeless occupants, but only to decide whether the city had the legal authority to remove them from public property.
“The task of finding if not a solution at least some relief to this crisis rests squarely on the shoulders of the city’s elected officials,” he wrote. “It is an enormous challenge. But further indecision and neglect will only make it worse.”
Read the opinion:
The ruling cames 77 days after the first homeless individuals began living in tents on the city-owned Von Colln Athletic Field on the Parkway at 22nd Street.
The Parkway encampment’s organizers, including the Workers Revolutionary Collective, Occupy PHA, and the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, linked their grievances to the Black Lives Matter movement and released a list of demands in June insisting that the city “dis-empower” and “disarm” the Philadelphia Police Department, and prevent police from entering the encampment.
Some residents from the region have supported the site with donations of food and water and frequent demonstrations of solidarity. Occupants, meanwhile, have tapped into the city’s power grid for electricity, procured portable toilets and siphoned into a nearby fountain for water.
While some advocates describe the Parkway encampment as an organically occurring protest of Philadelphia’s crowded shelter system, others believe that organizers are manipulating the homeless into carrying out a political agenda.
Advocates for the homeless say they have tried numerous times since June 10 to offer outreach services to encampment occupants, but they have been often rebuffed by organizers and occupants, at times violently. Organizers contend no one ever attacked outreach workers.
Organizers of the encampments have demanded that occupants be given PHA housing. But the city has said it doesn’t have the authority to do so, and PHA officials have said there are many people already on lists awaiting such housing. PHA derives most of its funding not from the city, but from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city has helped more than 100 people move from the encampment in recent days, city Deputy Managing Director Eva Gladstein said, adding that the footprint of the site has also shrunk due to the removal of some empty tents. About 230 total residents remain at all three sites.
Organizers and city officials had been negotiating for weeks to find a solution, going back and forth on issues such as finding tiny homes and an alternate camping site for those experiencing homelessness. But after reaching an impasse again last week, the city threatened to remove the site, prompting the federal lawsuit that landed the issue in court.
Stephanie Sena, 41, a professor who teaches courses on poverty at the Widger School of Law at Villanova University and the person spearheading the proposal to build tiny homes to house encampment residents, filed the suit Aug. 17. Sena, who is not a lawyer, enlisted the help of a second-year law student to write the legal arguments and, through a message she sent out on Facebook, found Michael Huff, a criminal lawyer who represented encampment occupants in court.
Sena is the founder and executive director of the Student-Run Emergency Housing Unit of Philadelphia (SREHUP), which operates homeless shelters in church basements during the cold months.
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.