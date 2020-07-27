To be fair, aspects of these problems pre-date the pandemic. We have always had patients who for one reason or another, lack the support of visitors in the hospital. When loved ones cannot physically visit, we can also obtain information from them via phone or video. Nonetheless, never in our careers has patients’ separation from loved ones been as widespread as it is now, affecting all patients across all conditions as a result of hospital policy. And as helpful as it is, technology cannot fully replace the benefits of in-person support.