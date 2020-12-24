As this Christmas arrives America’s generosity is needed more than ever. Around the globe, children are searching desperately for food to survive as the pandemic has worsened hunger emergencies. No other Christmas gift matters more than nutrition for the starving infant or a school meal to keep a hungry child from dropping out in order to search for food. A new report from Save the Children warns that pandemic related malnutrition “will kill an average of 153 children a day over the next two years if action is not taken.”