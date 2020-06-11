These days, food banks are experiencing a “triple whammy,” according to Zuani Maria Villarreal, Feeding America’s director of communication. Unemployment over 13% is stoking food need. At the same time, donations to food charities are down because people are buying out supermarkets, “the No. 1 source of donations for Feeding America,” Villarreal said. On top of that, many food bank workers and volunteers are of advanced age and have absented themselves from warehouses and food pantries because they fear the coronavirus.