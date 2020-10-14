Our legislators in Washington D.C. must act with urgency. Short and long-term relief bills, passed by the House of Representatives sit stuck in the Senate. One is the Heroes Act which provides critically needed rental assistance and important increases in nutrition programs like SNAP. Another is HR2, a massive infrastructure bill designed to ensure that people have the jobs and income that can provide food and shelter. Congressman Dwight Evans has recently introduced the Making Housing Matter Plan and we’re hopeful that will assist vulnerable homeowners and renters. It’s all about the basics: People cannot survive without food on their table and a roof over their heads.