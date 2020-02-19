Initially, the directive did not prohibit 287(g) agreements, but did require AG and public review of any proposed contracts. The two counties with agreements already in place, Cape May and Monmouth, renewed their contracts just before the directive went into effect, violating the spirit of the policy. When the counties submitted defenses for their use of ICE contracts, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, their explanations made clear that the dangers of subordinating local concerns to an anti-immigrant federal government could not be justified.