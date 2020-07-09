Third, the policy is mean-spirited and offensive. ICE is terrorizing noncitizens who have come to the U.S. to study, forcing them to — like many other migrants in the country — worry about their legal status in this country. International students already deal with the stress of being far from their homes. As a result of this policy, they and their loved ones will have to deal with the additional fear of expulsion. International students already deal with the stress of being far from their homes. As a result of this policy, they and their loved ones will have to deal with the additional fear of expulsion.