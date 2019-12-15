One of the extremely vulnerable asylees we serve at HIAS PA arrived in the United States after fleeing the Ethiopian civil war. He was granted asylum, received his green card, and then was diagnosed with diabetes and placed on dialysis. Unable to work and with no family to support him, he relies on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to pay his rent. With his SSI recently cut off, he will need to naturalize to regain his primary source of income.