I immigrated to this country from Colombia as a young boy, arriving in Washington, D.C., in November 1962 with my parents and two siblings who were also born in Colombia. Two brothers were born in the United States nine and eleven years later. My parents never intended to stay in the United States, but political instability and violence tethered to the narco-wars in Colombia, as well as personal issues, led them to make a life for their family in this country.