As is true even beyond teaching about impeachment, students will get the most out of lessons if they also have a chance to delve into their own research, develop their own opinions, and voice them. They can identify their representative in the House, and what is their position on impeachment. They can look for ways to share their views with their House member or senator, such as calling or sending a note through their websites, or finding out if their legislators plan to hold a town hall during the congressional recess happening right now. If representatives are not holding a town hall, students can reach out to request one.