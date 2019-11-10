During our time as governors both of us worked hard to improve Pennsylvania’s infrastructure. Simply put, we had no choice. Our great state contains more miles of highway than New York and New Jersey combined and we come in second in the country when it comes to number of state-owned bridges. Beyond that, we saw infrastructure as perhaps the best creator of well-paying blue-collar jobs in construction and manufacturing. We also understood that to successfully govern, we would have to couple responsible fiscal management with innovative efforts, like advance refunds on municipal bonds, to generate additional resources.