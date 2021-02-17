Philadelphia is not only home to PABJ, but also local chapters of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). Our nonprofit organizations have been committed to advocating for journalists of color in our respective communities for years. Right now, there’s been little to no commitment from The Inquirer on collaborative action to addressing these issues with these advocacy groups and that needs to change. I know, because in my roles on PABJ, I’ve sat in several meetings where the Inquirer’s mostly white leadership detailed diversity ideas, such as engaging with Temple’s journalism department on the audit and hiring an outside consultant, that were executed publicly. They were talking to us, instead of talking with us. We were not included in the planning or implementation of any efforts to repair the wounds caused by The Inquirer’s practices, but rather told after final decisions were made. This felt like a slap in the face for our nearly 50-year-old institution, which has a long history of being at the beginning stages of media diversity action plans.