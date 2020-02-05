I’ve got nothing against Iowa. But even without the chaos of caucuses, as a kickoff location for a presidential election it’s got a litany of shortcomings. I’m not the first to point out that it’s much whiter than America as a whole — 90% white, to the country’s 60%. Or that it contains no major cities (Des Moines isn’t in the top 100 largest U.S. cities by population). From the fields of corn in one corner to the fields of soybeans in the other, it’s hard to reach from a lot of other major cities. And there just aren’t that many people.