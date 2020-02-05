ARGH! I’m filing this at 2 p.m. the day after the Iowa caucuses and still don’t know which Democrat came out ahead in their corny caucuses. It’s as if I ran them — which is to say a techno-peasant who can’t handle numbers. At least we now know why the Silicon Valley isn’t located in Iowa. And it should be enough to get the next and all future first caucuses wrenched out of the cornfields and into states with more diversity — including diverse people who know how to build a smartphone app and are also smart enough not to use it for voting.