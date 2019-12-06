The Jewelers’ Row District is open and stronger than ever, and the commencement of this development marks the beginning of a new, exciting era. In a neighborhood shaped by many family-owned, multigenerational brick-and-mortar stores, we need development to strengthen our historic district. With 65 units standing 24 stories high, this project is expected to bring $382.4 million in economic activity to the city over the next 12 years, according to an economic impact study that Toll Brothers conducted. The new residential offerings will introduce fresh energy to our neighborhood and drive more people to our doorsteps. In addition, there will still be retail on street level, including some of the jewelry stores that were previously at the same location.