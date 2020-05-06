The wholesome emphasis on collaboration where no one loses and everyone works together to win? Unamerican. We’ve been in each other’s faces for 50+ days continuously. Maximum teamwork energy has already been expended just not murdering whoever keeps eating all of the M&M rations in the middle of the night and denying it. Claiming puzzles are a relaxing activity is utterly confounding. Sifting through a pile of things that all look alike is frustrating as hell. Snapping the correct piece, once finally located, into place is a meager payoff certainly devised by someone who wouldn’t recognize Fun if it sat naked in their lap. If you so enjoy sorting tiny objects into similar piles based on shape or color, go organize your sock drawer or bookshelf and have something useful or aesthetically pleasing to show for your efforts at the end!