Another reason I love puzzles is the connections I make with other people. My husband, daughters, and I routinely gather around the table, exulting when we find the piece we’ve been scouring for, or faking frustration when someone else finds it instead. My extended family actually takes time to ponder where we could fit a puzzle table when we consider vacation rentals in Sea Isle City; we all find ourselves contributing at some point during the week. The librarian at the school where I teach recently incorporated a puzzle table in the library. I have connected with countless students while working there. I can’t walk past the library without trying to get a few pieces in.